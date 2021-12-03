Texas DPS to continue Saturday appointments in December

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that it will continue Saturday services during the month of December for those who need to apply, renew, upgrade or replace a license.

The selected offices will also stay open Monday – Friday during their normal operating hours for customer needs.

For more information, read the release from the Texas Department of Public Safety below.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the continuation of additional Saturday appointments at select commercial driver license (CDL) offices for customers needing to apply, renew, replace or upgrade their Texas CDL in the month of December. Participating driver license offices will offer a limited number of appointments on Dec. 4 and 11 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Dec. 18 from 7 to 11 a.m.

“We’re adding more Saturday dates for CDL appointments to get additional qualified commercial drivers on the road to help our supply chain problems,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Texas is doing its part to aid the state and nation in getting goods to those who need them.”

Scheduling an appointment

Customers wishing to take advantage of Saturday appointments will need to book an appointment for a specific day and time. To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler. You must make an appointment online. Upon arrival at the driver license office, customers can check-in at the kiosk inside or from their mobile device. A reminder, customers can only check-in up to 30 minutes prior to their appointment time.

The department reminds customers who have existing appointments, but will not be able to keep them, to please cancel as soon as they can. While the department is working to serve as many customers as possible, people not showing up for their appointments continues to be a major obstacle. The current no-show rate is 28%, which negatively impacts our ability to get Texans the services they need.

Driver license offices will remain open Monday through Friday during normal operating hours to assist customers with both commercial and non-commercial driver license needs. Appointments may be booked up to six months in advance for a specific day and time.