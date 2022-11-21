AUSTIN, Texas — With the Thanksgiving holiday travel period just around the corner, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will step up its traffic enforcement to ensure people can travel safely.

According to a press release from DPS, there will be increased enforcement on Texas roadways from Wednesday, November 23 though Sunday, November 27.

Troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to follow the Move Over, Slow Down law and other traffic violations, DPS said.

“As we head into a busy holiday season, we must remember to make safety the number one priority,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw in the press release. “Obey all traffic laws, don’t drink and drive, put your phones down behind the wheel, and look out for each other. The message is the same every year, but it’s a message that can save lives.”



DPS offers the following safety tips to EverythingLubbock.com in its press release: