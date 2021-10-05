Texas DSHS hosting COVID-19 pop-up event in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine outreach and education pop-up event at the Killeen Walmart parking lot.

The event will be located at 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop this Wednesday, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and hopes to encourage families and Texans ages twelve and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible – to protect themselves, their friends, and community. The event will feature a family-friendly display – with activities such as an arcade-style “Take the Shot” basketball game, wheel spin, and prizes.

The display is touring the Lone Star State this fall, and will also include an outdoor video wall playing the DSHS’s public service announcements and sound bites from local pediatricians, community members, and parents sharing information about the vaccine and its effectiveness as the safest way to protect the entire family from COVID-19.

“COVID-19 vaccines prevent almost all cases of severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” said TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, executive director at Greater Killeen Community Clinic. “With the more contagious Delta variant having caused a spike in hospitalizations among all unvaccinated age groups, it’s more important than ever to talk to your doctor, pharmacist, or other health care professional about your questions or concerns.”

For more information, you can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov.

Source: Texas Department of State Health Services