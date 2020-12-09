Texas election challenge gains new support from other states and Trump campaign

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas lawsuit claiming four battleground states made “unconstitutional” changes to their election laws ahead of the 2020 election has gained support from other states and the president.

On Tuesday, the State of Texas announced a lawsuit (technically a “bill of complaint”) filed directly to the United States Supreme Court against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Donald Trump said via Twitter on Wednesday, “This is the big one,” and his campaign would intervene in support.

On Tuesday, the Attorney General for the State of Arkansas, Leslie Rutledge, said, “I have determined that I will support the motion in all legally appropriate manners.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Tuesday said his state would support any legal remedy in reference to the Texas lawsuit.

And, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said, “Louisiana citizens are damaged if elections in other states were conducted outside the confines of the Constitution while we obeyed the rules.”

By Wednesday, media reports indicated Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina and South Dakota would also support the Texas action.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel responded by publicly dismissing the Texas suit as “a publicity stunt, not a serious legal pleading.”

Steve Vladeck, a nationally-known law professor at the University of Texas said, “It looks like we have a new leader in the ‘craziest lawsuit filed to purportedly challenge the election’ category.”

It looks like we have a new leader in the “craziest lawsuit filed to purportedly challenge the election” category:



The State of Texas is suing Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin *directly* in #SCOTUS.



(Spoiler alert: The Court is *never* going to hear this one.) pic.twitter.com/2L4GmdCB6I — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) December 8, 2020

The Texas lawsuit does not claim widespread fraud. The word widespread never appears, although it does claim protections against fraud were weakened. Instead, it focuses on the claim that votes were accepted and counted in violation of laws set up by the various state legislatures.

The Texas lawsuit claims that the authority to hold an election comes from the U.S. Constitution and therefore any election practice that violates the constitution (such as equal protection) is not permissible.

Read our full statement regarding the ongoing controversies over the 2020 federal election and the new motion put forth by the State of #Texas before the U.S. Supreme Court at https://t.co/n5VRo7VEwN. #lalege #lagov #TexasLawSuit pic.twitter.com/zk7oD3ZSU8 — AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) December 8, 2020

The Texas lawsuit asks that Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin be prohibited from using the election to choose electors for the electoral college. Texas claimed the only way to fix election violations at this point is for the legislatures of the various states to choose the electoral college electors directly.

Nothing would prevent the four states from choosing Joe Biden over Donald Trump, and the Texas lawsuit clearly acknowledges that.

The website for the U.S. Supreme Court indicates Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have until Thursday afternoon to file a written response.

CLICK HERE to read the Texas bill of complaint.