AUSTIN, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) indicated the state’s unemployment rate fell during the month December 2022.

According to a press release from the TWC, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was reported at 3.9 percent, down from 4.0 percent in November.

TWC noted December was the first month the unemployment rate fell below 4.0 percent since February 2020.

December also marked the 14th consecutive month of a record employment high in Texas.

“Each month of record employment in Texas creates more opportunities for success for our workforce and employers alike,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel in the press release. “TWC is committed to providing the resources and programs needed to sustain this growth and keep the Texas economy thriving.”

The state added 29,500 nonfarm jobs in December, the TWC said.

Total 2022 nonfarm employment in Texas reached 13,705,500 in December.

‘With more than 650,000 jobs added in the past year, career opportunities for Texans continue to grow,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Albert Treviño in the press release. “TWC is here to support our state’s growing workforce, and ensure Texas is the best place to live and work.”

The Amarillo and Midland Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) had the lowest unemployment rates reported statewide in December. They were followed by Austin-Round Rock and Bryan-College Station.

“Texas remains the best place to do business month after month thanks to the success and resilience of our Texas employers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson in the press release. “From lowering taxes for Texas employers, to supporting programs that meet the needs of our businesses, TWC is here to help support our economy’s ongoing growth.”

Click here to view the full December 2022 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of January on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).