Texas event marks birthdays of George H.W. Bush, wife Barbara

State & Regional

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
George HW Bush Library_1560620287563

The George H.W. Bush Library is seen Friday, Jan. 11, 2013, on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — A crowd has gathered at the George H.W. Bush presidential center at Texas A&M University as part of a birthday celebration for the 41st president and his wife Barbara.

Members of the Bush family gathered Saturday to lay a wreath at the couple’s gravesite. George Bush enjoyed skydiving and 12 of the couple’s grandchildren were scheduled to skydive later along with military veterans.

Bush’s birthday was June 12, 1924, and his wife’s was June 8, 1925. Barbara Bush died in April 2018 and George Bush died Nov. 30.

Saturday’s gathering followed an event Wednesday when friends and family of the former president recalled his prolific letter writing and marked the first day of issue for a U.S. Postal Service stamp honoring him.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss