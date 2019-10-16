Texas firefighter dies after hit by vehicle during call

State & Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A veteran South Texas firefighter has died after being struck by a commercial vehicle while responding to a call at a San Antonio hotel.

The San Antonio Fire Department reports 49-year-old Greg Garza died Tuesday. Chief Charles Hood says the death appears to be an accident.

A department statement says firefighters were called to a Comfort Suites to assist with an electrical issue.

Hood says Garza got off a firetruck, apparently tripped or stumbled and was hit by a passing van. The driver remained at the scene.

Garza was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg offered condolences and tweeted that Garza had honorably served as a San Antonio firefighter for 17 years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar