Texas Game Warden helps unresponsive infant

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On May 29, Cameron County Texas Game Warden Shane Horrocks was on patrol southeast of Palm Valley off Rangerville Road. That's when he was flagged down by a frantic mother needing help with her one month infant that was choking. The Warden radioed for EMS and conducted successful CPR on the child. The baby regained consciousness and was treated by arriving paramedics.

Today Warden Horrocks returned to the home and checked on mom and baby Meredith both of whom are doing well. Texas Game Wardens are state police officers/first responders and are trained in first aid.