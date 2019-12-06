Texas Game Warden rescued man with dementia from woods, used thermal drone

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas — Texas Game Wardens rescued a 74-year-old man with dementia, balance and asthma issues using a thermal drone in Montague County Thursday night, according to the Texas Game Wardens Facebook page.

Game warden K-9 units tracked the man providing officials with the man’s direction of travel.

The 74-year-old man was successfully located around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night after the game warden thermal drone was deployed, according to the post.

The man had not been seen for seven hours.

The following is the Facebook post from the Texas Game Wardens:

Last night, Texas Game Wardens responded to a request for assistance, in Montague County, in locating a missing 74-year…

Posted by Texas Game Wardens on Friday, December 6, 2019

