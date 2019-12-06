Texas Game Warden rescued man with dementia from woods, used thermal drone

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas — Texas Game Wardens rescued a 74-year-old man with dementia, balance and asthma issues using a thermal drone in Montague County Thursday night, according to the Texas Game Wardens Facebook page.

Game warden K-9 units tracked the man providing officials with the man’s direction of travel.

The 74-year-old man was successfully located around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night after the game warden thermal drone was deployed, according to the post.

The man had not been seen for seven hours.

