Texas Game Wardens request public’s help in pronghorn poaching case

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department:

Texas Game Wardens are requesting the public’s help to identify individuals responsible for killing five pronghorn between Friday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 26. The bodies were discovered one mile north of Interstate Highway 40, just east of Adrian. The carcasses were dumped on private land with the skull and horns missing.

“This is a considerably egregious crime, not just in the manner in which it was committed but also due to the significance of the animal that was harmed,” said Oldham County Game Warden Wesley Driskill, who is overseeing the investigation. “The pronghorn is one of the few big game species native to our state. Its habitat is limited to west Texas and the panhandle which is why their hunting season is shorter than most and hunting permits are highly regulated. A crime of this magnitude impacts everyone working to conserve pronghorn for future generations.”

Texas Game Wardens believe this was an act of irresponsible trophy hunting. They encourage anyone with information about the individuals responsible to call the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-792-GAME (4263). Relevant information may include anything out of the ordinary like strange gunshots, unfamiliar vehicles in the area, headlights in a field on those nights or observing a truck with a bloody tailgate. Information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible will be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

TPWD receives funds from the USFWS. TPWD prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, disability, age, and gender, pursuant to state and federal law. To request an accommodation or obtain information in an alternative format, please contact TPWD on a Text Telephone (TTY) at (512) 389-8915 or by Relay Texas at 7-1-1 or (800) 735-2989 or by email at accessibility@tpwd.texas.gov. If you believe you have been discriminated against by TPWD, please contact TPWD, 4200 Smith School Road, Austin, TX 78744, or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office for Diversity and Workforce Management, 5275 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041.

(Press release from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department)