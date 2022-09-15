AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday marks exactly three months since gas prices hit their peak in Texas.

On June 15, 2022, a gallon of regular unleaded gas cost an average of $4.70 across the state.

As of Thursday, the statewide average is down to $3.18, a decrease of $1.52 in three months.

Drivers in El Paso and Amarillo are currently paying the most at the pump: an average of $3.36 per gallon. The McAllen and San Angelo metro areas have the cheapest gas in the state right now at $2.99 per gallon.

According to AAA, there are several factors that explain why some cities see higher gas prices. Individual retailers set their own prices, so local supply and demand can cause prices to change more quickly in some parts of the state compared to others. Distribution costs can also factor in.

While prices are still higher than this time last year — by an average of 37 cents across the state — Texas has seen considerable improvement since the record highs in June.

The map below shows how prices have dropped since the June records. The darker the blue, the more cost savings that metro has seen.

Prices have decreased the most in the Sherman-Denison metro, north of Dallas. Prices there have dropped by $1.62 from a record high of $4.82 on June 16. The Houston and San Antonio metro areas are right behind, with decreases of $1.60 since their peak.

Dallas drivers have seen a drop of $1.58 since record highs there, while prices in the Austin-San Marcos area are down $1.52.

Prices in Amarillo have decreased the least — down $1.25 since a peak of $4.60 on June 14.

The statewide average of $3.18 means Texas continues to have among the cheapest gas in the nation. Only Mississippi and Louisiana have cheaper gas — at $3.14 and $3.17 respectively.

Across the country, only nine states have averages above $4 a gallon. Delaware has seen the largest decrease in prices. The state’s average currently is $3.36, down $1.63 from a record of $4.99 on June 14.

Only Hawaii and California remain above $5 a gallon, at $5.27 and $5.44 respectively.