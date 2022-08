COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An AMBER Alert was canceled Wednesday for a 7-year-old girl last seen in College Station.

Police said the child was found safe in Hogg County near the Mexico border. Authorities said an investigation was ongoing.

Ana Cristina Torres Medina was described as having brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.