Texas Gold’s Gym locations won’t require masks for members, will reopen at 100% capacity next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members won’t have to wear masks in Gold’s Gym locations in Texas once the statewide mask mandate is lifted next week, according to an email announcement from the company.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put out new orders Tuesday which will lift the mandate and allow businesses to open at 100% capacity starting Wednesday, March 10.

While masks won’t be a requirement for members, the company is still encouraging gym-goers to follow recommendations from public health officials. Employees will still be required to don a face-covering while at work, though.

The gym will also be expanding capacity to 100% on Wednesday.

“This will allow us to make additional spots available in our group exercise, group cycle and STUDIO classes as well as reopen some of our temporarily closed amenities,” the email from Gold’s Gym states.

Those temporarily-closed amenities include the basketball and racquetball courts, locker room saunas, and locker room hot tubs. Kid’s Clubs and most pools will still be closed.

Beginning Wednesday, March 10, members will no longer be required to wear masks, though we strongly encourage everyone to continue to follow all recommendations from public health officials – including wearing a mask and physical distancing – to protect yourself and others while in the gym. -Gold’s Gym

Thorough cleaning and regular sanitization of ‘high-touch surfaces’ will continue at all locations.

The only location that will still follow strict COVID-19 protocols is the Gold’s Gym at the San Antonio Medical Center, since it is located on that campus, according to the email.

Gold’s Gym acknowledges some members might not agree with the changes and have given them the option to freeze their membership for up to three months. You must contact your gym directly by going in person or by phone or email.

As of March 3, the YMCA of Austin is still requiring its members to wear masks, according to this online release. Masks must be worn at all times unless you’re in the pool. This goes for YMCA locations Austin and Travis and Hays Counties.