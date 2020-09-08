Texas governor renews virus disaster declaration

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has extended the state’s disaster declaration in response to the coronavirus pandemic as the state approaches nearly 13,500 deaths.

When Abbott first issued his emergency order on March 13, state officials had not yet reported any confirmed deaths.

Abbott has renewed his order every 30 days since and did again Monday.

Although hospitalizations for COVID-19 have steady declined since a peak in mid-July, Abbott said Texans should remain vigilant in helping to prevent virus spread.

Texas health officials on Monday reported the state has had more than 640,000 virus infections.

