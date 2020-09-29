Texas grand jury: No action against killer of church shooter

State & Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jack Wilson, 71, poses for a photo at a firing range outside his home in Granbury, Texas, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Jake Bleiberg)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has decided to take no action against a man who fatally shot an armed man who killed two people in late December at a Fort Worth-area church.

Jack Wilson is a firearms instructor who trained the volunteer security team at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. He fatally shot Keith Thomas Kinnunen during a Dec. 29 service after he shot another security volunteer and a communion server.

The gunman was heading to the front of the sanctuary when Wilson fired a single fatal shot.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar