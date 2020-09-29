Texas grand jury takes no action against man who killed church shooter

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK/KFXK/AP) – A Texas grand jury took no action against a man who shot and killed an armed man that murdered two people in a Fort Worth-area church last December.

Jack Wilson, a firearms instructor who also trained a volunteer security team, fatally shot Keith Kinnunen back on December 29 in White Settlement. The attack happened during a service at the West Freeway Church of Christ.

After Kinnunen shot two men, Wilson grabbed his gun and fired a single shot that quickly ended the attack. There were roughly 260 people inside the church at the time of the shooting.

According to an AP report, a prosecutor with the Tarrant County district attorney’s office said Monday that Texas law allows a person witnessing someone placing others at risk of serious injury or death to act with deadly force to protect others.

Gov. Abbott awarded Wilson with the Governor’s Medal of Courage for his actions, the highest civilian honor in the Lone Star State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

(Information from EastTexasMatters.com)