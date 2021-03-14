Texas health department reports virus increase of 4,638

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas state health department reports the number of newly confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases in Texas has increased by 4,638.

The increase is down from a one-day rise of 6,078 confirmed or suspected cases reported Friday by the department.

The health department reports a total of more than 2.7 million total cases since the pandemic began and 45,474 deaths, 156 more than Friday.

More than 7.9 million Texans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the health department.

