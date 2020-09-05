Texas health officials report 4,456 new coronavirus cases

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Health officials in Texas report 4,456 new coronavirus cases in the state and 177 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Saturday reported 635,315 total cases and 13,408 deaths, up from 630,829 cases and 13,231 deaths on Friday.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The health department reported 83,625 active cases and that 538,282 people have recovered.

