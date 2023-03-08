MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – A Mexia High School has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student – both second-degree felonies.

The Mexia Police Department executed an arrest warrant Wednesday for 33-year-old Roselynn Castillo, of Mexia. Castillo was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Limestone County Jail in Groesbeck.

The Mexia Independent School District was made aware of these allegations last month. Administration immediately contacted Mexia PD and placed the employee on paid administrative leave.

Castillo was listed online as the school’s Spanish teacher.