Texas hires 1st Black director of Longhorn marching band

FILE – In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2010 file photo, Members of the University of Texas Longhorn Band perform during the NCAA football game against Rice in Houston. Texas announced Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the hiring of Cliff Croomes, assistant director of bands at LSU, who will take over the Longhorn Band starting June 1. He replaces Scott Hanna, who had been in the role since 2015. Croomes is the 15th director of the band that was founded in 1900.(AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has hired the first Black director for the school’s Longhorn marching band.



The move comes a month after Texas announced the band will be required to perform “The Eyes of Texas” school song that has drawn sharp criticism over racist elements in its past.



Cliff Croomes is a 2001 Texas graduate and is the assistant director of bands at LSU.



He will start at Texas on June 1.



He inherits an ongoing controversy: The decision to keep playing the song came after some athletes and students demanded it be dropped amid racial injustice protests in 2020.