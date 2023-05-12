LGBTQ protesters marched to the Capitol on Friday morning to again oppose Senate Bill 14. (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — After two previous attempts that were delayed by parliamentarian moves, the Texas House is set to debate a bill Friday that would ban gender transition care for Texas minors.

Texas House Democrats twice leveled a successful procedural objection to Senate Bill 14 last week, presenting a roadblock to the Republican priority legislation after a vote was delayed earlier in the week when opponents filled the chamber’s gallery in protest.

LGBTQ protesters marched to the Capitol on Friday morning to again oppose the legislation, saying it presents great harm to transgender youth and takes control away from parents and guardians.

SB 14 would prohibit trans youth from getting puberty blockers and hormone therapy in order to transition. Some medical groups and providers told lawmakers this care can be vital to their mental health during previous committee hearings on the bills. Trans kids who are already accessing these treatments for gender-affirming purposes would have to be “weaned off” in a “medically appropriate” manner. The bill would also prohibit transition-related surgeries, though these are rarely performed on kids, according to a Politifact fact check.

Supporters of the bill say they have concerns about parents allowing their children to make life-altering decisions at a young age.

The Senate has already passed a version of the bill, and Republican leaders in the House have expressed confidence that it has broad support from the GOP majority in the lower chamber.

Additionally on Friday, the House State Affairs Committee voted 9-4 to advance Senate Bill 12, which would ban drag performances in the presence of minors in Texas. The bill was amended earlier this week to remove language that targeted drag performers.

Some in opposition said the vague language could be interpreted broadly to include performances such as the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders since the bill would ban “certain sexually-oriented performances on public property…in the presence of a child.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Abigail Jones contributed to this report.