FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 30-year-old inmate in Fayette County — roughly an hour’s drive from Austin — told staff Thursday he was feeling sick and was taken by EMS to the St. Mark Emergency Room, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.

Despite being restrained and in the company of an officer, Deshawn Villanueva managed to escape and run out of the hospital doors, according to a release from the county.

Villanueva eluded officers for over 20 minutes before he was brought back into custody on hospital grounds. There was never any danger to the public, according to FCSO.

Before he attempted to abscond, Villanueva was in custody after he allegedly failed to appear in court for forgery and possession of a controlled substance charges.

Because of his efforts to flee, he was charged with escape while arrested, a third-degree felony.