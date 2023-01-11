FRISCO, Texas — Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a new kids-themed park and resort hotel to Texas, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced in a press conference Wednesday morning.

Officials described the park as “an innovative and interactive attraction that will provide entertainment for families for years to come,” according to reports from EverythingLubbock.com’s affiliate KXAS.

(Photo: City of Frisco)

The company bought 97 acres east of the Dallas North Tollway near Panther Creek Parkway, according to reports. Officials said the park will have a hotel, rides and interactive games for families with young children.

It was not yet clear when the park was set to open.