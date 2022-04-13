DALLAS (KDAF) — April 22 is Earth Day and in anticipation of the holiday, WalletHub has released a new study ranking the states based on eco-friendliness.

According to the study, as well as dealing with a global pandemic, the nation had one of the most expensive years on record for natural disasters, spending about $343 billion.

When looking at Texas’ green thumb, officials say there is room for improvement. Texas ranked in the bottom 10 states (10th) for environmental friendliness. Key findings from Texas include:

  • 41st – Air Quality
  • 38th – Soil Quality
  • 38th – Water Quality
  • 27th – LEED-Certified Buildings per Capita
  • 31st – % of Renewable Energy Consumption
  • 45th – Energy Consumption per Capita
  • 42nd – Gasoline Consumption (in Gallons) per Capita
Overall RankStateTotal ScoreEnvironmental QualityEco-Friendly BehaviorsClimate-Change Contributions
1Vermont79.772130
2New York77.53398
3Hawaii75.8611115
4Maryland75.53947
5California75.491826
6Massachusetts72.368162
7Minnesota72.274819
8Connecticut71.2612121
9South Dakota69.8172211
10Maine69.6910525
11New Hampshire68.825343
12Colorado68.5011723
13Michigan67.5862518
14Rhode Island66.9220214
15Washington66.3517622
16Oregon66.1733238
17Wisconsin63.73351316
18Virginia63.60141821
19North Carolina63.45312312
20Delaware62.56262713
21Nevada62.5145109
22Montana60.89242126
23Illinois60.45221929
24Pennsylvania59.92191437
25New Jersey59.2547205
26Idaho58.83393110
27South Carolina58.81283917
28Nebraska57.69163727
29Utah57.68361534
30Ohio57.43293524
31Iowa56.45211742
32Missouri55.85233336
33Georgia55.32304320
34Tennesse54.21374414
35Kansas53.33403035
36Arizona52.38442932
37New Mexico52.27462628
38Arkansas52.12134633
39Indiana51.83343641
40Florida51.76254139
41Texas50.72412840
42Oklahoma46.36423843
43Alaska44.89494031
44Wyoming43.22324246
45Kentucky42.41274745
46North Dakota40.52153249
47Alabama39.19384547
48Mississippi34.62504944
49Louisiana29.67435048
50West Virginia20.65484850
Source: WalletHub

For the full report, visit WalletHub.