DALLAS (KDAF) — April 22 is Earth Day and in anticipation of the holiday, WalletHub has released a new study ranking the states based on eco-friendliness.
According to the study, as well as dealing with a global pandemic, the nation had one of the most expensive years on record for natural disasters, spending about $343 billion.
When looking at Texas’ green thumb, officials say there is room for improvement. Texas ranked in the bottom 10 states (10th) for environmental friendliness. Key findings from Texas include:
- 41st – Air Quality
- 38th – Soil Quality
- 38th – Water Quality
- 27th – LEED-Certified Buildings per Capita
- 31st – % of Renewable Energy Consumption
- 45th – Energy Consumption per Capita
- 42nd – Gasoline Consumption (in Gallons) per Capita
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Environmental Quality
|Eco-Friendly Behaviors
|Climate-Change Contributions
|1
|Vermont
|79.77
|2
|1
|30
|2
|New York
|77.53
|3
|9
|8
|3
|Hawaii
|75.86
|1
|11
|15
|4
|Maryland
|75.53
|9
|4
|7
|5
|California
|75.49
|18
|2
|6
|6
|Massachusetts
|72.36
|8
|16
|2
|7
|Minnesota
|72.27
|4
|8
|19
|8
|Connecticut
|71.26
|12
|12
|1
|9
|South Dakota
|69.81
|7
|22
|11
|10
|Maine
|69.69
|10
|5
|25
|11
|New Hampshire
|68.82
|5
|34
|3
|12
|Colorado
|68.50
|11
|7
|23
|13
|Michigan
|67.58
|6
|25
|18
|14
|Rhode Island
|66.92
|20
|21
|4
|15
|Washington
|66.35
|17
|6
|22
|16
|Oregon
|66.17
|33
|2
|38
|17
|Wisconsin
|63.73
|35
|13
|16
|18
|Virginia
|63.60
|14
|18
|21
|19
|North Carolina
|63.45
|31
|23
|12
|20
|Delaware
|62.56
|26
|27
|13
|21
|Nevada
|62.51
|45
|10
|9
|22
|Montana
|60.89
|24
|21
|26
|23
|Illinois
|60.45
|22
|19
|29
|24
|Pennsylvania
|59.92
|19
|14
|37
|25
|New Jersey
|59.25
|47
|20
|5
|26
|Idaho
|58.83
|39
|31
|10
|27
|South Carolina
|58.81
|28
|39
|17
|28
|Nebraska
|57.69
|16
|37
|27
|29
|Utah
|57.68
|36
|15
|34
|30
|Ohio
|57.43
|29
|35
|24
|31
|Iowa
|56.45
|21
|17
|42
|32
|Missouri
|55.85
|23
|33
|36
|33
|Georgia
|55.32
|30
|43
|20
|34
|Tennesse
|54.21
|37
|44
|14
|35
|Kansas
|53.33
|40
|30
|35
|36
|Arizona
|52.38
|44
|29
|32
|37
|New Mexico
|52.27
|46
|26
|28
|38
|Arkansas
|52.12
|13
|46
|33
|39
|Indiana
|51.83
|34
|36
|41
|40
|Florida
|51.76
|25
|41
|39
|41
|Texas
|50.72
|41
|28
|40
|42
|Oklahoma
|46.36
|42
|38
|43
|43
|Alaska
|44.89
|49
|40
|31
|44
|Wyoming
|43.22
|32
|42
|46
|45
|Kentucky
|42.41
|27
|47
|45
|46
|North Dakota
|40.52
|15
|32
|49
|47
|Alabama
|39.19
|38
|45
|47
|48
|Mississippi
|34.62
|50
|49
|44
|49
|Louisiana
|29.67
|43
|50
|48
|50
|West Virginia
|20.65
|48
|48
|50
For the full report, visit WalletHub.