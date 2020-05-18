Texas jeweler James Avery to lay off employees at Fredericksburg plant

AUSTIN (KXAN) — James Avery Craftsman jewelers will permanently close a manufacturing plant in Fredericksburg “due to unforeseen business circumstances.”

In its notice to the Texas Workforce Commission in compliance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, James Avery says it expects to lay off 82 employees when it closes the Fredericksburg Craftsman Center on July 12.

James Avery reports the entire Fredericksburg manufacturing facility and “all manufacturing operations employees at the facility will be affected.”

An undisclosed number of employees will be offered a transfer to the Kerrville Craftsman Center, the notice reports. James Avery was founded in Kerrville in 1954, according to the company’s website.