LUBBOCK, Texas-– On Monday, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Plehlan issued a joint statement to announce an “agreement on proposed legislation that will deliver the biggest property tax cut in Texas history,” said a press release.

According to the release, the deal on property tax legislation will provide relief to Texas property owners which reflects the commitment of Texas leaders to address concerns of taxpayers and provide significant relief from the burden of escalating property taxes.

“Reducing property taxes, providing relief to small business owners, and reforming our appraisal system will ensure economic growth and prosperity, and this agreement is a significant victory for all Texans,” said Speaker Dade Phelan.

The $18 billion tax cut legislation will include the following :