AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign says he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in the last seven months.



Patrick’s campaign says the 72-year-old tested positive on Saturday and was experiencing mild symptoms.



Patrick was isolating at his house and planned to work from home this week.



His campaign said Sunday the two-term Republican is fully vaccinated and received a booster last year.



Patrick had previously tested positive on Dec. 27 and experienced mild symptoms.

