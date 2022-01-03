Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick completing self-quarantine following mild COVID-19 symptoms

HOUSTON (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Dan Patrick Campaign:

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s campaign released the following statement:



“Governor Patrick experienced mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He has subsequently tested negative and is completing his quarantine period.



“His symptoms were mild and no one else in the household was infected. He continues working from home and will return to a public schedule by the end of the week,” said Allen Blakemore, Patrick Campaign Senior Advisor.



For more information about Texans for Dan Patrick go to DanPatrick.org.

(Press release from the Dan Patrick campaign)