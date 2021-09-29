Texas man admits to 5 killings, felt compelled to sacrifice

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has confessed to killing three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Texas, as well as his roommate and girlfriend, saying he felt compelled to sacrifice them.

This Sept. 24, 2021 photo provided by Jason Allen and KTVT, shows the spot in Fort Worth, Texas, where a dumpster was on fire that had dismembered bodies inside. (Jason Allen/KTVT via AP)

Jason Thornburg was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge in the deaths of the three people whose bodies were found in the dumpster on Sept. 22. Fort Worth police say while questioning the 41-year-old Thornburg about those killings, he also admitted to killing his roommate in Texas and girlfriend in Arizona. Thornburg is being held on $1 million bond. Jail records do not list his attorney.