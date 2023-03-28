McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was arrested after he allegedly groped a Lyft driver, documents revealed.

Michael Sean Stewart was arrested on charges of indecent assault, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest, according to Hidalgo County Records.

At 1:27 a.m., March 23, an officer responded to the 3600 block of Auburn Avenue where he met with a woman in a Silver Ford Escape, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral. The woman told the officer that she had been assaulted and the suspect was at the 7900 block of North Ware Road.

The officer spotted the man attempting to hide behind an electric pole. Once spotted by the officer, the man, identified as Stewart, began running. The officer was able to find Stewart laying down on his stomach in an area with bushes and tall grass.

The woman told police that she was working as a Lyft driver and picked up Stewart from a Stiletto’s Strip Club in Pharr before he began touching her.

“[The woman] stated that she then moved away from Michael, but Michael then began to grab her breast and reach down between her legs …,” the documents stated.

She told police that she pushed him away, to which Stewart responded “Don’t worry, you like that right,” the document alleged.

The woman said that she got out of her vehicle and Stewart began chasing her around it before she managed to get inside and lock the doors.

While Stewart was taken into custody, the officer noted that he displayed red blood shot eyes and had an odor of alcohol coming from his breath while speaking in a slurred speech. Police also located a vape pen with a brown slimy substance, which tested positive for THC.

Stewart was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail and his bond was set at $8,500. Records show that he was released the following day.