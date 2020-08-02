Texas man charged in fatal stabbing of 7-year-old brother

State & Regional

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GraphicsBank)

HALTOM CITY, Texas (AP) — A Texas man has been charged with capital murder charge after police say he fatally stabbed his 7-year-old brother in a Fort Worth suburb.

Haltom City police say officers were called to a home around 9:45 p.m. Saturday and found Jacob Gabriel Brito with multiple stab wounds.

The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police Chief Cody Phillips says officers found 20-year-old Isidro Brito Bruno nearby with what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound.

He was taken to a hospital and by Sunday morning was jailed on a $250,000 bond.

Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar