Texas man charged in fatal stabbing of 7-year-old brother

HALTOM CITY, Texas (AP) — A Texas man has been charged with capital murder charge after police say he fatally stabbed his 7-year-old brother in a Fort Worth suburb.

Haltom City police say officers were called to a home around 9:45 p.m. Saturday and found Jacob Gabriel Brito with multiple stab wounds.

The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police Chief Cody Phillips says officers found 20-year-old Isidro Brito Bruno nearby with what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound.

He was taken to a hospital and by Sunday morning was jailed on a $250,000 bond.

Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)