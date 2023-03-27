WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with supplying Fentanyl to a minor the night before the 13-year-old was found dead from a Fentanyl overdose in an apartment in September.

According to records, Joel Diefenbach is charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance to a child. The other count is for another youth who was with the 13-year-old and Diefenbach when they shared the “Perc” pill and is a witness in the case.

The witness said he was with the victim, who was later identified by family as 13-year-old Kaysen Villarreal, the night before he was found dead. He said he and Diefenbach drove to a smoke shop at Southwest Parkway and Fairway the evening of September 17 and picked up Villarreal.

He said while in Diefenbach’s car, they shared a “Perc” pill provided by Diefenbach by crushing and snorting it.

Police said surveillance video shows Kaysen being dropped off and then getting into Diefenbach’s car at the smoke shop.

Police said Kaysen was found dead the next morning in an apartment on Tower Drive and the autopsy report shows he died from toxic effects of Fentanyl.

That weekend in September was deadly for Fentanyl users, as two others besides Kaysen died from taking the drug supplied by others.

While murder charges have been filed on other alleged suppliers, the charges for this case are for supplying the drug to minors. The reason could be the evidence linking the specific pill supplied by Diefenbach to the death may not be as strong.