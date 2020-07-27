Texas man held in Los Angeles killing of teen girl

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say a Texas man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a teenage girl at an illegal street race in Hollywood.

A police statement says 33-year-old Ramon Roque Monreal of El Paso was booked for investigation of murder and is being held on $3 million bail.

The shooting occurred early Sunday, minutes after midnight, at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

Witnesses said the girl was watching the racing when two men argued and shots were fired, hitting the teen and another person who is expected to survive.

Monreal was arrested later in south LA County.

