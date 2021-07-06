Texas man dead, identified in New Mexico head-on crash

LEA COUNTY, NEW MEXICO– A Texas man is dead, and another person was injured in a head-on crash in Lea County, New Mexico, according to the New Mexico State Police.

The driver of a Ford pickup, Robert M. Navarrete, 30, of Monahans, was pronounced dead at an area hospital in Kermit, Texas, according to police.

Lea County, NM – On July 4, 2021, at approximately 6:06 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal head-on crash on NM Highway 128 near milepost 46, west of Jal, NM.

The initial investigation indicates a 2019 Ford pickup, driven by Robert M. Navarrete (30) of Monahans, TX, was traveling eastbound on NM Highway 128. For unknown reasons, the Ford crossed over the center line into the westbound lane of traffic and struck a westbound 2021 Ford pickup head-on. The driver of the 2019 Ford, Navarrete was transported by emergency medical personnel to an area hospital in Kermit, TX, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by a Justice of the Peace.

The driver of the 2021 Ford, a 38-year-old male of Texas, sustained unknown injuries. He was transported to an area hospital in Kermit, TX and later flown by air to a hospital in Odessa, TX.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash and seatbelts appear to only have been used by the driver of the 2021 Ford. This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.