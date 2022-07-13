CLOVIS, N.M. — On Tuesday, the Clovis Police Department released new details in a shooting that killed one person and injured two others.

Police said Victor Davila, 22, from Friona, Texas was killed.

Police were called about a vehicle crashing into a house while responding to a shots fired call at the 900 block of Connelly Street at 12:50 a.m. on Saturday. Officers found a GMC pickup truck “completely inside the residence.” A man in the driver’s seat was found with a gunshot wound, according to CPD.

Two women from another residence were hurt in the shooting, CPD said. They both were treated at Plains Regional Medical Center and released. Police said their names would not be released.

The Clovis Police Department was still looking to identify anyone who was near the area of 10th Street and Connelly Street between 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8, and 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

The following is a press release from the Clovis Police Department:

Clovis, NM –On Saturday, July 9th at 12:50 A.M., Officers of the Clovis Police Department responded to the 900 block of Connelly Street, Clovis, New Mexico, in reference to gunshots being fired. While responding to investigate the shots fired, a second call was received reporting a vehicle crashing into a residence at 915 Connelly St.

On arrival, officers located a black GMC pick-up truck completely inside the residence of 915 Connelly. Clovis Fire Department EMS was called to the scene, removed a male from the vehicle’s driver area, and began administering medical treatment. The male was found to be a victim of what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The driver of the GMC was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver has been identified as Victor Davila (age 22) from Friona, Texas. Two females from a residence at 921 Connelly were also injured during this shooting. The females’ names are not being released and both were treated at Plains Regional Medical Center for their injuries and released.

The investigation into this homicide is continuing, and detectives are following up on all of the investigative leads and information provided. The Clovis Police Department is still looking to identify any persons in or around the area of 10th and Connelly between 11:30 PM on Friday, July 8th, and 1:00 AM on Saturday, July 9th. If you know any information about this incident you are requested to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921. You can also report information anonymously, by contacting the Curry County Crimestoppers line at (575) 763-7000 or by using the Tip411 application.

End of release.