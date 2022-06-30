GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A man already sentenced to death for an Oklahoma cold-case killing has pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of two girls and a young woman whose disappearances also went unsolved for decades.

William Reece pleaded guilty Wednesday in a courtroom in Galveston and nearby Angleton in the 1997 killings of 12-year-old Laura Smither of Friendswood, 17-year-old Jessica Cain of Tiki Island and 20-year-old Kelli Cox of Denton.

Bob Smither, right, father of Laura Kate Smither who was killed in 1997, and his wife, Gay, are consoled Wednesday, June 29, 2022, after William Reece pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder in the 1997 deaths of Smither and Jessica Cain at the Galveston County Courthouse, in Galveston, Texas. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

William Reece is escorted into Judge Jared Robinson’s 405th District Court in Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Reece pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder for the deaths of Laura Kate Smither and Jessica Cain. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

Gay Smither receives a hug from Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Tommy Hansen as she and her husband, Bob, right, were in Judge Jared Robinson’s 405th District Court in Galveston, Texas, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, for William Reece to plead guilty in the 1997 death of their daughter Laura Kate Smither and Jessica Cain. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

The 62-year-old was serving a 60-year prison sentence for a 1998 Texas kidnapping in 2016 when he began cooperating with investigations of the other deaths.

He was sentenced to death last year for the 1997 killing of 19-year-old Tiffany Johnson of Oklahoma City.