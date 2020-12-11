Texas man pardoned by Obama arrested on drug charges

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Department of Justice officials say a San Antonio man released from prison after being pardoned by former President Barack Obama has again been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges.

Federal officials announced Thursday that 41-year-old Hilario Nieto is among eight people indicted on charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the San Antonio area.

Federal officials said Nieto was sentenced in 2004 to more than 20 years in federal prison on drug charges. Obama pardoned Nieto in 2016. He was released in 2018.