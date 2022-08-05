ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man faces multiple felony charges after he spits in an officer’s eye and threatened to kill police officers while “acting belligerent” following a high-speed chase that ended in his front yard.

Heath Lord Castillo 2022 mugshot

Heath Lord Castillo was arrested on five total charges stemming from the incident on Thursday, August 4, 2022, including:

Evading arrest and detention

Assault of a peace officer

Driving while intoxicated (2nd offense)

Terroristic threat

Resisting arrest

Castillo was booked into the Wichita County Jail early Friday morning, August 5. He was released the same day after posting his bonds totaling $37,500.

According to police, officers with the Electra Police Department were dispatched to CC’s Oasis in the 400 block of West Front Street in Electra at around 10:40 Thursday night.

Early reports indicate Castillo was making threats to customers and employees of the bar.

Castillo had left the scene when officers arrived, but a truck matching his vehicle’s description was observed by an officer.

When the officer turned his emergency lights on, the truck sped up to about 60 miles per hour, well over the 35 miles per hour limit posted. The chase eventually ended in Castillo’s front yard on Summit Avenue. He then exited the vehicle without prompting from the officer.

When the officer told him to go back into his vehicle, he refused. That’s when the officer noticed Castillo stumbling and observed his eyes were glossy and his speech was slurred.

Other officers arrived on the scene to assist, but as they attempted to detain Castillo, he spat into the eye of an officer.

Castillo was allegedly “acting belligerent and being uncooperative,” so much so that they were unable to perform a field sobriety test. As he continued to resist being arrested, police said he was falling down and refusing to stand back up.

Once Castillo was placed into custody, he promised he would find and kill officers, claiming he knew where all officers lived, both in town and out of town.

Heath Castillo 2010 mugshot

Heath Castillo 2012 mugshot

Castillo has two other arrests on record with the Wichita County Jail.

Castillo was charged with public intoxication in 2012. He was also charged with assault family violence in 2010, but that charge was later dismissed.