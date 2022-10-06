BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man Wednesday they alleged locked himself inside a home, held a child hostage and then threatened to shoot a negotiator.

Jose Ignacio Vega, 36, was arrested on charges of assault family violence with previous convictions, unlawful restraint less than 17 years old and terroristic threat, a news release from the Brownsville Police Department stated.

At 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a domestic dispute call at the 100 block of Garden Street. A woman told police that her “live-in boyfriend,” identified as Vega, was intoxicated “by alcohol and drugs” and arguing about her going out that night, authorities said.

Police arrived and were interviewing the woman outside when Vega shut and locked the front door of the house. The woman’s 9-year-old and 12-year-old children were inside the house with Vega, police said.

Officers attempted to talk to Vega, but “he was yelling obscenities’ at the officers to leave the location,” police stated.

At 2:57 a.m., Vega allowed the 9-year-old child to leave, but refused to release the 12-year-old child, police said. A hostage negotiator with the Brownsville Police Department arrived to the scene and began making contact with Vega.

According to police, Vega told the negotiator “he had a headshot and could kill him.”

At 3:53 a.m., officers made entry through the front door and used an electronic conductive device to subdue Vega, police said.

The child was not harmed and was returned to his mother.

Vega was arraigned on Wednesday, and his bond was set at $40,000.