FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas man who pretended to be a college soccer recruiter pleaded guilty on July 13 to receiving child pornography, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Twing was already a registered sex offender, according to court documents. Officials said he downloaded sexually explicit pictures of minor girls on his laptop. According to prosecutors, Twing posed as a recruiter for a university in the Dallas-Fort Worth area under the name “Michael Krogen.”

Authorities found a note with university letterhead and a roster of high school soccer players at Twing’s home. According to the DOJ, he also texted a coach and asked for a student’s contact information.

Twing faces up to 40 years in federal prison. His sentencing was set for October 21.

The following is a press release from the United States Department of Justice:

A man who apparently posed as a college soccer recruiter pleaded guilty this week to receiving child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham.

Michael Ansley Twing, 43, was charged via criminal complaint on May 18. He pleaded guilty to a criminal information charging receipt of child pornography before Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cureton on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Mr. Twing – already a registered sex offender – acquired sexually explicit images of minor girls on his laptop. The files were downloaded via eMule, a file-sharing program similar to BitTorrent.

At a detention hearing, prosecutors introduced evidence showing that Mr. Twing had been posing as a recruiter for a local university under the name “Michael Krogen.” (There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the university, which is cooperating fully with the investigation.)

In his bedroom, agents recovered a note on university letterhead in which Mr. Twing, writing under his alias, claimed to be a recruiter. They also found a roster of high school soccer players and identified at least one text in which Mr. Twing asked a coach for contact info for a student.

Twing now faces up to 40 years in federal prison. His sentencing has been set for Oct. 21 before U.S. District Judge Reed C. O’Connor in Fort Worth.

Mr. Twing is a 6’2” white male, approximately 195 pounds, with dark blonde hair, blue eyes, and glasses.

