SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — The suspect accused of shooting and killing five of his neighbors in Cleveland, Texas on Friday night has been arrested, according to reports from EverythingLubbock.com’s ABC affiliate, KTRK.

Francisco Oropeza, 38, was captured in Cut and Shoot, Texas on Tuesday, KTRK reported. Authorities previously said the shooting happened after Oropeza’s neighbors asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard.

FBI Houston said in a tweet that a briefing would take place at 9:00 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.