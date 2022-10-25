AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The STAAR test is something people in Texas are always talking about. Some say it’s needed, others want it gone.

A new report released Tuesday by education non-profit “Raise Your Hand Texas,” highlights some middle ground.

The organization is behind the the grassroots campaign “Measure What Matters.” It said members across the Lone Star State spoke to more than 15,000 Texans to get feedback about the STAAR test.

Using those responses, the campaign put together a report with recommendations on how to improve the standardized testing process that helps shape the framework of education in Texas.

The 65-page report included some key findings which shaped its recommendations.

Measure What Matters campaign recommendations about standardized testing in Texas



Kaylan Dixon Smith is the Dallas County Regional Director for “Raise Your Hand Texas,” and she was instrumental in data gathered for the report. She started off as an teacher for kindergarten through third grade, so her work to improve education policies is personal.



“Too often policy conversations happen far away from the people,” Dixon Smith said. “So, now being on the other end of it, I intentionally set up these conversations, went into communities, talked to parents…”



This is a full breakdown of the voices Dixon Smith and others got feedback from:



Majority feel the current success measures the STAAR test uses, aren’t very effective.



“If you’d look at the accountability rating system for elementary and middle school, 100 percent of the A through F rating is based on the star test one test on one day, what we can do is deemphasize the STAAR in our accountability system,” Senior Director of Policy for Raise Your Hand Texas, Bob Popinksi said. “Yes, we have to provide assessments that help inform instruction throughout the school year. But we want to take the weight off what that means.”



Dixon Smith is hopeful recommendations will be considered by the legislature.



“We can literally shape their [students’] lives,” she said.

The TEA also announced Tuesday, it’ll be redesigning the STAAR test to test students on things that better-align with what they’re learning in class, beginning in the Spring of 2023.