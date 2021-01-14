Texas megachurch pastor sent to prison for fraud scheme

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas megachurch pastor and former spiritual adviser to two U.S. presidents has been sentenced to six years in prison for bilking investors out of millions of dollars.

Kirbyjon H. Caldwell was sentenced Wednesday in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he and his co-defendant Gregory A. Smith, were indicted in 2018.

The 67-year-old Caldwell pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was the senior pastor of Windsor Village United Methodist Church in Houston.

Prosecutors say Caldwell and Smith used their clout to persuade victims to invest about $3.5 million in historical Chinese bonds with no investment value.