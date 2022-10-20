ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two 6th grade students from Wilson & Young Middle School were arrested today after Ector County ISD Police said they made threats to cafeteria workers yesterday. In a statement, the district said the investigation began as soon as officers learned of the threats.

The students reportedly told cafeteria workers they had a gun in their backpack. Both boys admitted to making the statement and have been charged with Threat or Exhibition of Weapon on School Grounds or Bus, a class A misdemeanor.

ECISD leaders said this of the situation, “As we continue to say school and school district leaders will take seriously any mention of school violence; if found to be true, students will be charged criminally as well as receive school discipline. Thank you to all students, families and staff members who report instances like this, it takes everyone in our community working together to ensure the safety of our schools.”