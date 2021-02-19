Texas murder suspect arrested in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico — On Wednesday, Clovis Police were tipped off regarding the whereabouts of Tranell Pleasant, 32, who was wanted for a murder that occurred in Fort Worth, according to a press release.

CPD along with two agents from the United States Marshal Service responded to the Econo Lodge located at the 1400 block of East Mabry Drive where they found the room Pleasant was possibly staying in, the press release said.

As detectives began setting up to watch the room, Pleasant and an accompanying woman exited the hotel room, the press release said.

When Pleasant saw the officers he tried to run, but he did not get far. He was arrested across the street.

Tranell Pleasant was charged as a fugitive from justice pending extradition to Texas for the murder charge, according to the press release.

The press release said, Pleasant was also charged with trafficking a controlled substance: methamphetamine.