SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Department of Public Safety has arrested Kaden Jones, an 18-year-old San Angelo native who has been accused of tampering/fabricating evidence with intent to impair a human corpse.

According to records, the warrant came from Mills County and Jones has been booked into Tom Green County Detention Center with a $10,000 bond.

