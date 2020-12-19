Texas nears 25,000 virus deaths, awaits more vaccines

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas is nearing 25,000 deaths during the coronavirus pandemic, the second highest total in the country.

On Friday, state health officials reported 294 new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing Texas’ death toll to 24,954.

Cases of COVID-19 and virus-related hospitalizations continue to rise in the state.

On Friday, the state reported 9,709 people hospitalized with the virus, an increase of nearly 22% over the last month.

The increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations comes as state health officials announced Friday that Texas will receive 620,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines over the next week.

More than 224,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have already been delivered in Texas.

