Texas officer charged with murder of Black man terminated by city for ‘egregious violation’

WOLFE CITY, Texas — The Texas officer charged with murder for the October 3 fatal shooting of a Black man was fired from the department following an investigation.

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Shaun Lucas was arrested and charged with the murder of 31-year-old Jonathan Price.

According to a statement by Wolfe City, “Lucas was terminated for his egregious violation of the City’s and the police department’s policies.”

Read the full statement by the City of Wolfe City below:

On October 3, 2020, former Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas was engaged in an officer involved shooting which resulted in the death of Wolfe City resident Jonathan Price. At all times, the City and its police department have fully cooperated with the criminal investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Hunt County District Attorney of Mr. Lucas’s actions. That investigation resulted in the arrest of Mr. Lucas who has been charged with the murder of Mr. Price. Contemporaneous with the criminal investigation and because Mr. Lucas is a certified peace officer, the City was required to conduct an administrative investigation of Mr. Lucas’s misconduct Earlier today Mr. Lucas was terminated for his egregious violation of the City’s and police department’s policies.

As the Mayor and Council of Wolfe City we want to extend our gratitude that the gatherings in support of Mr. Price and his family have remained peaceful. Wolfe City is tight-knit community, and we join you in mourning Jonathan’s death and the events of the last week We also ask that you remember our City employees, many of whom worked with both Mr. Price and Mr. Lucas as we eventually begin the work of healing our town and the community at large.