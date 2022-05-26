ARLINGTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A parent in Texas accidentally shot himself in the leg after bringing a concealed weapon onto campus.

According to the Arlington Police Department, a parent with a concealed weapon went to Duff Elementary School.

While on campus, the man’s gun accidentally went off, striking him in the leg.

The father was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to Arlington PD.

Authorities do not believe there was any malicious intent from the father or any threat to the school.

Arlington PD is currently investigating and criminal charges are pending.