Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is getting ready to celebrate 100 years of state parks being open in 2023.

The department opened its website this month for park lovers to purchase official celebration items.

Some of the products are scratch off posters, keychains, lapel pins and a centennial edition passport.

It has dedicated pages for every state park and visitors will be able to get a unique stamp at each park across Texas.

The department said this was the first wave of merchandise and it will be unveiling more throughout the year.

There will also be activities across the state to celebrate in person.